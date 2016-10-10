Rugby: Cordeaux Academy yougnsters make winning debut

Cordeaux Academy’s Year 7 rugby team made a superb competitive debut by winning their age group at the Super Zone Rugby Tournament.

They steadily grew into the tournament, staged at de Aston School, following a slow start with captain Henry Richmond’s good pass finding Malachie Donovan in space to touch down for the first try.

Cordeaux Academy's Year 11 rugby team EMN-161010-121641002

He then made an error which allowed the opposition to score, but Malachie then made amends by breaking free from the restart to score his second try.

Cordeaux were excellent in the second half with two tries from Elliot Nichol and another from Toby Precious sealing a 25-10 win.

In a very tense final game to determine the champions, Malachie scored first before the opposition equalised.

Once again the Year 7s were superb in the second half and Elliot finally found a gap to sprint into and score the winning try.

Cordeaux Academy's Year 9 rugby team EMN-161010-121706002

Cordeaux’s Year 9 team came up against two very strong rugby sides and narrowly lost both games.

Captained by Oli Coxall, the squad continued to play strong running rugby throughout, even with their backs against the wall for most of the time.

Kyle Broadbent and Jake Crane were outstanding, tackling and breaking the gain line regularly.

The squad were disappointed not to reach the final, but are determined to train hard and come back stronger.

Cordeaux’s Year 11 team took part in the tournament a few players short with several Year 10 players acquitting themselves well on the big step up.

Cordeaux were up against some of the best teams in the area in De Aston, Queen Elizabeth Grammar School Horncastle and Skegness Grammar.

The Louth team did not win a game, their best result was a draw against De Aston B, but they played well, refusing to give up and making sure their opponents worked hard.