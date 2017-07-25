Runners have their tales from the Sting

Have your say

Members of Mablethorpe Running Club have been as active as ever in recent weeks.

Three members took part in the Sting In The Tail Caistor 10k, a popular annual event organised by Caistor Running Club whch attracted a field of 461 runners.

Sharon Margarson ran the course in 56m 25s to finish 253rd, while Debbie Jinks came home in 58.40 (288th).

The third Mablethorpe RC member, Elaine Wilson, clocked 59.14 (302nd).

The race was once again won by Nick Martin (Caistor RC) in an excellent time of 32.52.

First female to finish was Beverley Wilson (Cleethorpes AC) in a time of 42.16 (29th overall).

Ninety eight athletes took part in the third race in the Croxby Crawl 2017 series.

The event was hosted by Cleethorpes AC.

Elaine Wilson, of Mablethorpe RC, crossed the finish line in a time of 1.26.42. knocking almost 45 seconds off her last performance on the very same course.

The race was won by Paul Jackson (Skegness & District RC) in 54.29, with Rowan Booth (Caistor RC) the first female runner in a time of 1.06.44.

Paula Downing competed in the Great Barrow Challenge, an extreme sporting event which took place near Bury St Edmunds.

The concept of this extraordinary challenge attracts hundreds of ultra athletes over a period of 10 days with a marathon being held on each day.

For her 84th marathon, Paula completed a GBC ultra marathon, which is a further six miles on top of the traditional 26.2 miles. She finished the 32.2 miles in an impressive time of 4.07.34.

Training partners and friends Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson were among a field of 623 athletes who took part in the Walkington 10k in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Sharon recorded a time of 52.46 to finish and Elaine finished in 55.12 (383th).

Mablethorpe Running Club will be hosting the ninth East Coast Classic 10k race, with a 3k fun run, on Sunday, September 10.

The 10k race will start at 10.30am and the fun run at 9.30am.

The race has grown year on year and places for this year’s event are filling up fast, so anyone interested in taking part should enter online as soon as possible as there are no entries on the day for the 10k.

It will start outside the Lifeboat Station on Mablethorpe’s promenade and follow the seafront past Sutton-On-Sea and Sandilands before turning back again to finish at the Lifeboat Station.

All race information can be found via Mablethorpe Running Club/East Coast Classic 10K.