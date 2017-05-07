Second in class finish for Walmsley

Louth sidecar racer Jev Walmsley played his part in a second-in-class finish at Oulton Park.

The Team Founds combination of Pete Founds and Jev were competing in the televised Formula 1 round, also eligible in the F600 class, which runs within this race.

Not fully contesting the F600 Championship, the weekend was an ideal opportunity for the duo to try some alternate set-ups in preparation for the 2017 TT.

After clutch issues cut the practice session short, qualifying was red flagged early on due to the rain.

When it re-started, Pete and Jev pushed harder as the session progressed, embracing the different handling of the new set up and managing to post a time of 1:50:66 at an average speed of 87.57 mph.

However, this was some way off their time from their previous visit with the British Championship.

This secured fourth in class and 12th overall on the grid, just behind the Brian Gray Powerbiking Yamaha of Pete’s younger brother Alan Founds.

As the race got underway, Pete and Jev got off to a great start and immediately passed Alan Founds into the first bend.

It was all very close for the first few corners with the usual jostling for position, but then as they exited cascades and onto the back straight, some of the Formula 1s used their brute power and started to pull away.

The team tucked in behind Holden and Wilkes, but were closely pursued by the F1 crew of Bryan and McBride and the F600 of Founds and Peters.

On lap four John Holden was out and Pete and Jev were trying to make a break from the battling machines of Bryan and McBride and Founds and Peters, knowing full well that once the latter had got past Bryan and McBride, they would be hot on their heels to challenge them.

This proved to be spot on, as once brother Alan did pass, he pushed hard to catch TeamFounds72, lapping a few 10ths quicker in his pursuit.

Pete and Jev kept a great pace and again broke their existing F2 lap record with a blistering 1:48.657 on lap seven at an average speed of 87.82mph.

On lap 10, Pete and Jev were holding their position from the charging Founds and Peters when the race was red flagged as the passenger from the outfit of Brian Gray was ejected after Druids.

This meant Team Founds finished the race fifth overall but second in class, sandwiched between behind the F600 machines of Founds and Peters and Birchall and Birchall.

The next F2 British Championship round is at Donington Park on this weekend.