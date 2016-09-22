Shaw thing! Joint snooker leaders

After first week of the new Louth Snooker and Billiards League season the early pacesetters are N.T. Shaw Citroen and Harness & Cooper Joiners.

Both won their contests 8-4.

N.T. Shaw Citroen beat Louth Building Supplies, with Andre Fisher & Joe Hunt both winning their respective games.

Harness & Cooper Joiners beat J. Melton Painters with Pat O’Reilly, Andy Dunn, Barry Dalton and Dave Revell all winning for the hosts, only for Andy Richardson and Jack Westerby to get their frames to put a more respectable tint on the scoreline.

Sitting in third are Sibjon Builders after winning 7-5 away against Louth Travel Centre, with Stan Larter and Sid Bett winning for the visitors, only for Keith Selby to get two consolation frames back for the hosts.

In the other game this week, Henry’s Heroes drew 6-6 against Top Lads with Bobby McSpadden getting his two frames for the hosts, only for Rich Kissane to answer back for the visitors.

In the billiards league there is a three-way tie for lead with Moran Travel, Better Luck Next Time and Marris Carpets all joint top.

Moran Travel beat ABC Riding Wear 2-1 with Bob Barnes and John Bartup winning for the hosts, only for Mike Rice to answer back for the visitors.

Marris Carpets beat Naulss & Dales, with Mark Storey putting the visitors in front only for Mark Parrinder and Pete Beeton to win their respective frames to clinch the match.

Bettler Luck Next Time beat M.A. Stephenson’s Autos with Henry McSpadden and Warren Smith winning for the hosts.

Andre Fisher won his frame for the visitors in this contest.