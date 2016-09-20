Sixth-place finish for Tom

Market Rasen twins Tom and Tim Neave were at Donington Park for the penultimate round of the Superstock 600 championship.

Tom recorded a sixth place finish and Tim crossed the line in 11th.

Tom qualified in 20th place and began the 14-lap race from the seventh row.

He was lucky to avoid a multiple bike pile up on the first lap which brought the course car out for three laps to allow the marshals to clear the track of debris.

Once the race got back underway, Tom found himself up into eighth place.

he then found himself embroiled in a battle for position within a large group of riders all challenging for sixth position.

Tom made it up to the front of the group in sixth when he passed Matthew Wigley on the final lap.

But he was then demoted a place to seventh after he was seen to overtake under a yellow flag.

In a twist of fate, another competition was later disqualified after his machine failed a post-race check.

Thgis meant Tom was promoted back up to sixth position.

Tim qualified in 18th place and began the race from the sixth row.

He too was lucky to avoid the melee on the first lap and was up to 14th when the race resumed.

He was also battling for position in the same group as his brother but a little further back in 10th place.

At the end of the 14 lap affair Tim crossed the finish line in 13th place but was awarded 12th because another rider was penalised for passing under a yellow flag.

After the race he too benefitted from the demise of the rider who was disqualified and was eventually promoted up to an 11th place finish.

The Stock 600 riders don’t go to Assen but will regroup at Brands Hatch for the final round of the championship over the weekend of October 12-16 where both riders will be hoping to end their first full year at this high level of competition with another good set of results.