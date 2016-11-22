St Michael’s School athletes win area title

Thrilled St Michael’s Primary School pupils maintained their top form by winning the local schools indoor athletics competition last Wednesday.

The Louth school followed up their netball title a few weeks previously with victory at the Year 5 and 6 athletics event for larger schools, held at Monks Dyke Tennyson College.

Pupils were tested over a range of track and field events including triple jump, speed bounce and javelin as well as a variety of relay races including an over and under obstacle course.

Four local schools took part with St Michael’s running out clear winners with a total of 254 points.

Caistor Primary School were 34 points back in second position, while Lacey Garden Junior School finished in third with 110, and Holton-le-Clay Junior School were fourth on 80 points,

St Michael’s now progress through to the county finals to be held in the next few months.