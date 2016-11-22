Search

St Michael’s School athletes win area title

St. Michael's School, Louth, won their second area sports title in a month EMN-161121-104015002

Thrilled St Michael’s Primary School pupils maintained their top form by winning the local schools indoor athletics competition last Wednesday.

The Louth school followed up their netball title a few weeks previously with victory at the Year 5 and 6 athletics event for larger schools, held at Monks Dyke Tennyson College.

Pupils were tested over a range of track and field events including triple jump, speed bounce and javelin as well as a variety of relay races including an over and under obstacle course.

Four local schools took part with St Michael’s running out clear winners with a total of 254 points.

Caistor Primary School were 34 points back in second position, while Lacey Garden Junior School finished in third with 110, and Holton-le-Clay Junior School were fourth on 80 points,

St Michael’s now progress through to the county finals to be held in the next few months.