Tennis: Louth men’s team clinch county title

It was a fantastic weekend for the Louth Tennis Centre’s men’s Aegon team as they defeated David Lloyd Burton Waters to become county champions.

The men have played some impressive tennis across this season, and this match was no different.

Louth went into the match almost sure of the top spot, but needed another victory to guarantee it.

The team of Lewis Fisher, Ed Spilman, Joe Allinson and Simon Pullan seemed untroubled by any pressure, putting in a stunning performance and cruising to a 10-2 victory.

* The Louth ladies Aegon team were also in action at the weekend, taking on St James at home.

This match was highly competitive and could have swung either way.

However, the Louth team of Anna Maria Broskov Larsen, Rachel Allinson, Ruth East and Sally Dunnett dug in well to stop St James from pushing ahead.

And by the end, the home team had earned a hard-fought 8-4 victory.