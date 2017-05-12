The A Team enjoy a whitewash victory

Pictured, from left, are Howard Greenwood, Fliss Smith, Colin Trestrail and Myra Greenwood.

And to match, the Louth B Team also enjoyed a home win against Laceby Manor, winning 5-1.

A total of 17 mixed pairs hit the fairways in bright breezy weather to play for the Arlburg Trophy, which was donated by Howard and Myra Greenwood.

The foursomes format produced some good scores, with John and Val Richards coming thirrd with a creditable 37 points on their first mixed outing since joining the club.

Sponsors and frequent winners Howard and Myra scored 38 but were beaten into second place by this year’s captains, Colin Trestrail and Fliss Smith, who had 41 points.

A very cool and windy Wednesday saw Louth Seniors welcome Normanby Hall to the course.

A tight game ensued throughout, with some games being decided on the last hole.

The end result was a 4.5-3.5 win for Louth Seniors.

A field of 29 ladies competed for the Batemans Trophy, which was won by Sandra Conway with 35 points.

Second was Linda West with 34 points, ahead of Val Richards with 33 points, Annette Taylor with 32 and fifthp-placed Pam Shepherd with 31.

The Viking Trophy was won by Alice Sykes, second was Linda West and third was Trish Yeomans.

The Caroline was won by Elaine Blyth with an amazing nett 73 and the runner-up was Lesley Elliott.