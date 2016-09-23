Two Barries clinch title

In the final round of games in the Louth Indoor Bowls Club Summer Evening Pairs, Barry Mountain and Barry Jordan clinched the title with a 14-11 victory over Tony Powell and Pat Morley.

This put them three points ahead of runners-up Neil and Debbie Castle.

Last week saw the first games of the winter season, and there were some interesting results as the outdoor bowlers adjust to the indoor game.

In the Afternoon Triples League, Trevs have put down their marker as title contenders by winning their first two games.

They comfortably overcame Chalkers 27-9 and did just enough to beat Unos 13-12.

Taylor Made also showed their potential with a 28-7 win over Poachers.

In Division Two, newly-formed SOS won both their games – 22-11 against Rustics and 18-8 against Sweeney Todd – as did Louth with a 17-8 win over Squirrels and a 13-12 victory over Rustics.

In the Evening Triples it was a case of everybody beating each other.

Humberstone won 21-6 against Jackos who then beat Leglites 31-6.

Leglites won 20-6 against newly promoted Fast Shippers who in turn won 14-8 against Badgers.

Alford also beat Badgers 25-8.

In the Ladies’ League, Flyers made a confident start in defending their title.

They earned with a 22-6 win against Bunnies, whilst Canaries had an equally emphatic 26-3 victory over Follies.

In the Wednesday and Thursday Morning Triples League, JCB showed they mean to keep their hands on the trophy by thumping Backwoodsmen 31-3.

Waltham may have other ideas as they beat Sleepwalkers 18-6 and racked up the shots over the last few ends to beat Square Pegs 28-8.

In Division Two Louth claimed two narrow victories over Webbos (21-18) and Saints (14-13).

Evening Fours defending champions Rockset opened their campaign by seeing off Questors 28-8 whilst APS had an equally comfortable 24-7 win over Legends.

Blossom Way won 24-11 against Stags, who welcomed Jeff Gale back to the team after a lengthy absence and Fast Shippers beat Alford 17-13.