Ultra runner tops 100-mile mark in 24-hour challenge

Experienced Mablethorpe ultra runners Leon Hockham and Chris Rainbow took part in the Escape from Meriden 24-hour endurance race.

Traditionally Meriden in the West Midlands has been regarded as the centre of England, and from this point at midnight on November 17, 100 runners were challenged to run for 24 hours over any route of their choosing.

Finishers completing less than 30 miles earned a certificate, while those reaching up to 60 miles earned a silver medal, less than 90 miles a gold medal and more than 90, a black medal.

A total of 71 completed this epic challenge, including Chris who finished third overall, and second solo runner, after running an incredible 101 miles.

Leon was 56th after covering a fraction over 44 miles during his 24-hour stint.

n Mablethorpe Running Club member Carl Musson headed for the village of Hatcliffe in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds to take part in the November Nutter.

It is part of the Lunacy Runs national series of extreme off-road running events combined with obstacle courses, ranging from six miles through to ultra marathons.

The November Nutter 10k served up natural obstacles scattered among the hills and woodland, as well as wading through water, swinging on ropes and assorted climbs.

Carl returned having successfully completed the Mayhem in May event here earlier this year, joining a field of 243 finishers, and completed the challenge in 1hr 22min 02secs for 58th place overall.

Dan Hand won in a time of 51min 49secs, while first female finisher was Louise Hobson in 1hr 07min 32secs.