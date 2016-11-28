Vets success for Mablethorpe at Skeg 10k

A seven-strong Mablethorpe Running Club group made the short trip down the coast for the Skegness Coasters 10k road race.

The race was launched in 2014 and has been a great success, attracting 424 runners this year to pound the quiet open countryside back roads just outside the town.

Cross country winner Archie Rainbow EMN-161128-104837002

The event start and finish was at the Southview Hotel and Leisure Park.

Kev Harrison was first back for Mablethorpe RC and was also first vet 60 male runner, finishing 35th overall in 42min 44secs.

Debbie Jinks also won her vet 50 female category in 49.33, crossing line in 109th overall.

Andrea Mettam was next home in a time of 55.15 for 176th position, just 15 seconds quicker than Andrew Elson (182nd).

Selina Elson clocked 1hr 04min 31secs for 323rd, and Helen Rice-Mundy and Louise Willey crossed the line together in 1.10.55.

* Scunthorpe and District AC hosted the annual open cross country which took place at Quibell Park and attracted 223 competitors across all age groups.

From Mablethorpe, mother and son, Tammy and Archie Rainbow put in a great performance.

Tammy, having only recently returned to racing after recovering from injury, Tammy finished 11th out of 37 runners, covering the 6.4km course in 32min 20secs.

Archie put in a very determined effort and won the under 15s boys’ race, held over a distance of 4.5km, in a brilliant time of 17min 53secs.

* Paula Downing’s quest to complete 100 marathons continued at the Cleethorpes Maravan on Saturday.

Running a seven-lap route through Thorpe Caravan Park, Paul completed her 73rd marathon and won the women’s race, eighth overall - in a time of 3hr 44min 50secs.