Wolds Dash 2017 opener attracts big field

The 34th series of Louth Athletics Club’s Wolds Dash got under way last week at Hubbard’s Hills with 188 athletes lining up for the start.

The off-road runs take place at Hubbard’s Hills during summer evenings with a range of age categories.

Guy Willey and team at the Tough Mudder EMN-170529-102954002

Mablethorpe Running Club fielded 10 juniors and eight seniors. Results as follows:

Under 11s boys (2.21km): Woody Dales 10min 38secs. Under 13s girls (3.22km): Lana Dales 20.26, Willow Van Landegham 20.28. Under 13s boys (3.22km): Colby Hawse 14.52, Benjamin Ailsby 16.38, Onyx Clancy 18.18. Under 15s girls (4.23km): Keira Mager 19.01, Hope Midgley 21.34, Rebecca Millward 23.45. Under 15s boys (4.23km): Keelen Guerin 22.06.

Senior/Veteran women (7.13km): Paige Midgeley 32.58, Debbie Jinks 35.39, Sharon Margarson 38.01, Elaine Wilson 40.25, Andrea Mettam 43.53, Helen Rice-Mundy 54.16, Cara Dixon 54.16. Senior/Veteran men (7.13km): Joseph Rice-Mundy 32.04.

* The first of two scheduled Bolingbroke Breaker 10k races was again full to capacity with 118 runners turning out in spite of the heavy rain before, during and after.

The tough course starts and finishes in Old Bolingbroke and follows a hilly multi-terrain course.

Many local clubs were well represented, but just Guy Willey flew the flag for Mablethorpe RC.

Recently returned from long-term injury, Guy did well to finish 76th in 53min 31secs.

Just 3 days later, Guy Willey plus three workmates took part in the Tough Mudder at Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire which combines running with wet an muddy obstacle courses.

They completed the gruelling challenge in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

To support them, visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/CLAASEastern2

* Janine Stones did superbly to finish third at the White Peak Trail Run in Derbyshire.

The event is held on the footpaths, tracks and trails within the Peak District including Thorpe, Dovedale, Milldale plus the Tissington Trail.

Janine was among the 98 finishers in a 10.5km/6.5-mile run, and despite the heat, clocked 52min 42secs.

* Four Mablethorpe runners joined the 105 finishers at the annual Covenham 10k road race hosted by Cleethorpes AC around the Covenham Reservoir. In particularly hot conditions, 52nd - Debbie Jinks was 52nd in 49min 50secs, ahead of Sharon Margarson (71st – 55.12), Elaine Wilson (75th – 56.17), Andrea Mettam (95th – 65.16).

Gary Thomas (Wolds Vets) won in a time of 35.33.