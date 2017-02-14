Woodthorpe Kart Club revs up for new season

Louth racer Dan Ireland proved he is a quick learner as he picked up an award for his driving after his debut season on the track.

Dan was awarded most improved senior at Woodthorpe Kart Club’s annual presentation evening last week, overcoming a few hairy moments during a fantastic debut season in the Rotax 177 Championship.

Young racers line up on the grid for a bambino's class race EMN-170213-104446002

The awards night and annual dinner dance at Woodthorpe Leisure Park were held as a curtain-raiser for the forthcoming new season.

Following the meal, championship awards were presented to the first three in each class.

Probably the most successful driver on the night was Grimsby’s Chloe Buckley, who having won both the IAME and the Libra championships took the coveted Top Lady Award.

After taking third places in both IAME and Honda’s, Cadwell’s Liam Hartley took home the most Improved Cadet Shield, while Binbrook’ racer Ben Ardern was Junior-max Champ at his first attempt, and Cleethorpe’s Josh Pennell was Open champion.

A bumper entry is expected when Woodthorpe’s 2017 season kicks off later this month with many keen to decipher the winter improvements made to the club’s Strubby Track.

Several new drivers will be making their debut, particularly in the five to seven-year-olds Bambino class.

The twin-engined pro-karts will also make a welcome return to the track this year, including the GX200 Extremes.

Practice takes place on Saturday, February 25, with the first race getting under way the following day at 10am.

Spectators are welcome and entrance is free.

* For more information, visit www.woodthorpekartclub.org.uk or see their Facebook page