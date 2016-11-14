Woodthorpe Karting Club Championships hot up at penultimate round

More than 120 drivers took to the track for Woodthorpe Kart Club’s ‘O’-plate meeting which included round nine of the club championship.

In the 5 to 7 years Bambino’s class, championship leader Adam Boocock had to settle for third behind race winner Lewis Wherrell, from Lincoln, and Barnsley’s Harrison Line.

Bambinos on the grid for the start of their final. EMN-161114-101141002

Grimsby’s Chloe Buckley (top two stroke) was edged out by Sheffield driver Harry Woodhams (Honda 4-stroke) in the Libra class as both dominated their groups.

Cadwell’s Liam Hartley continues to improve in his first season with the Cadets and bagged a pair of third-place finishes.

Scunthorpe’s Alfie Draper romped away in Mini-Max as Barton’s Jack Badley and Louth’s Daniel Drury continued their rivalry to take second and third respectively.

In Junior-Max, Binbrook’s Ben Arden strengthened his hold on the championship, and newcomer Spencer Taylor continued to improve in second place ahead of Strubby’s William Ashe.

Cadwells Liam Hartley (19) leads the Hondas ahead of Demi-Leigh Belt (10) and Brooke Lees (24) EMN-161114-101152002

As the young Lions of Rotax-max Lights battled it out with some aggressive driving, Huttoft driver James Bark took the winner’s trophy from Bourne’s Liam Neve in second and Boston’s Reece Cridland penalised in third.

Max-177 (Heavies) have been the stars of the season and their championship is going down to the wire.

Scunthorpe’s Jamie Draper repeated last month’s success, while Damo Mott, from Skellingthorpe, finished second to bag valuable points for his own challenge. Louth’s Dan Ireland had an excellent outing in his new chassis to finish third.

In the Open class, Grimsby’s Josh Pennell dominated ahead of the experienced Adi Fraser (Louth), and Graham Morley (Wisbech) had his best result to date in third.

In F100, multiple champion Ian Larder dominated the Air-cooled division ahead of Lincoln’s Wal Coward, while Grimsby’s Gavin Wood cleaned up in the watercooled class ahead of veteran driver Ray MacFarlane.

Louth’s Michael Kenny took first place in KZ125 ahead of an excellent drive from Spilsby’s Chris Lake, with Thomas Baldwin in third.

Lake heads the KZ points table by 16 points from defending champion Charlie Fox, with 120 points available at the final round.

In 250 Gear-box, Kent’s Spencer Chappelle scorched through the pack to win, while John and Chris Beeson (Boston) focused on their championship battle in second and third.

Chris has a 20-point advantage over his dad, JB with 25 awarded to the winner in each race.

The 2016 season finale of round 10 takes place on Saturday and Sunday, November 26 and 27 with practice on the first day followed by racing, from 10am, on Sunday. Spectator entry is free.

Club members, family and friends are invited to the end-of-season dinner and dance at Woody’s on January 21. Tickets are available from the club office or through social media.