Woodthorpe Karting Club GP set for lights out

Woodthorpe Karting Club is gearing up for its biggest event of the year at Strubby this weekend.

The Woodthorpe GP takes place on Saturday and Sunday and expects a large entry from all over the East Midlands to battle it out for the coveted GP plate and the chance to spray the champagne on the winner’s podium.

Practice kicks off at noon on Saturday with racing from 10am on Sunday.

Spectators are welcome and entry is free. The circuit entrance is off the B1373 between Withern and Alford.