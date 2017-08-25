Woodthorpe Karting Club raises £3,600 in memory of David

More than 130 drivers were on track at Woodthorpe Kartign Club’s championship round.

Returning from the national series, Waddingham’s Harvey Riby dominated the Cadet Libra class from Sheffield’s Harry Woodhamsm, while Cadwell star Liam Hartley did enough in third to retain his championship lead.

Six-year-old Riley Blackburn on route to his first win at the David Hoyle Memorial EMN-170824-113750002

In the Honda’s, Hartley tied for second with Bourne’s Max Penney, while Woodhams took a maximum.

Scunthorpe brothers Alfie and Billy Draper are dominating the exciting Mini-max class with Alfie on target to retain his championship. Bradford’s Demi-Leigh Belt showed good pace in third.

In the 12 to 15yrs juniors category, Binbrook driver Ben Ardern closed the gap on Louth’s David Darnborough, while Immingham’s Kieran McCarney showed graet improvement in his new kart.

Sommercotes’ Dan Ireland is feeling the heat from reigning champion Damien Mott (Skellingthorpe), while Louth duo Mike North and Matt North dispute third place.

Goxhill’s John Chafer was unbeaten all day in the Open class. as was Sleaford’s Andy Butler in the Pro-Karts.

There were plenty of local drivers in the new Lifan class and Mablethorpe’s Josh Howell leapt to the top of the standings ahead of Edlington’s Alistair Grant, with Boston’s Dave Clarke in third.

In Kz125, Spilsby’s Chris Lake lost ground to series leader Tom Baldwin (Nottingham), while Hull’s Steve Clarke consolidated third place.

Wisbech driver Shaun Lombardo dominated the 250 Gearbox, and Boston’s Chris Beeson extended his lead in the standings from his dad John.

* The annual David Hoyle Memorial Charity event, raising money for Cancer Research UK attracted around 90 drivers and more than over 1,000 spectators.

The event included demonstration laps from Mascars and Grasscars as well as lots of evening activities to help fuel the coffers, including live music.

And clerk of the course Dan Ashton did his bit by takign a thorough soakign in hre stocks.

On Sunday night the small club handed over a cheque to the charity for an amazing £3,800.