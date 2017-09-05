Yorkies’ two wins

The Yorkies team maintained their one-point lead at the top of the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club.

Highgate Wanders also recorded two wins to keep the pressure on.

Yorkies opened up by beating Mudlarks 21-9 whilst Highgate won an important tussle against third-placed The Jays by 14-9.

Yorkies then submerged Puffins by 25-10 whilst Highgate had to battle hard against Rustics, for whom Isabelle Cook, Pat Wolley and Barbara Shufflebotham built up a 14-9 lead before their opponents won the final three ends for a 17-14 victory.

The Jays then lost 23-5 to an in-form Wasps trio of John and Vera Readman and Simon Reeson, and are now five points off top spot.

In the Australian Pairs, Malcolm Pearce and Rachael Stanley made it 11 wins and two draws from their last 13 games with a steady 17-6 victory over John and Vera Readman.

This saw them finish top of Group A one, point ahead of Paul Smith and Mike Norton, who got off to a bad start against Charlie Briggs and Stuart Robinson, who held on to win 14-13.

Paul Hayman and John Williams were already assured of topping Group B but were given a tough time by Peter and Wendy Neve, who led 17-11 before the leaders finished strongly to win 18-17 by grabbing five shots on the final end.

The top two pairs in each group go into the play-offs, to be played this week.

Winter season opening hours begin on Monday, with league games beginning the following week.