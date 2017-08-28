Narrow defeat for Alford and District CC

Lincs ECB Premier

Alford & District CC 114, Boston 115-8 - Boston won by two wickets.

With three matches to go in the Lincs ECB Premier, Alford and District CC sit 30 points above the drop zone, facing a vital clash at second-bottom Grimsby Town this weekend.

While they still hold the advantage over their rivals, they suffered a narrow two-wicket defeat to Boston at Train Fen Holt on Saturday.

Michael Honman’s unbeaten 49 saw him top score for the hosts as they posted 114 before being dismissed in the 42nd over.

He found support from Tom White (16) and Neil Calvert (13).

In response Boston reached their total in the 33rd over, but were made to sweat on victory as Alford worked their way through the Mayflower men’s batting order.

No Boston batsman was allowed to score more than 18 runs as Nick Bennett (4-37) and Rikki Bovey (4-13) came close to dismissing their opponents.

Lincolnshire County League Third Division

Alkborough 2nds 142-8, Alford 2nds 66 - Alkborough won by 76 runs.

Alkborough Seconds proved too strong for Alford Seconds on Saturday, claiming a 76-run victory in the Lincolnshire County League Third Division.

Three home-team batsmen - Neil Gray (55), David Elliott (40) and Lee Brocklebank (35) - proved the difference on the day as Alkborough gave Alford 142 to chase.

Douglas Porter-Robinson (3-12) was the pick of the Alford bowlers, while wickets were also taken by Bradley McGilloway (2-14), Aaron Wilkinson, George Gregory and Matthew Ashford.

In response, Alford began slowly, with the opening five batsmen back in the pavilion with just nine runs between them.

McGilloway (39) and David Whitehill (11) battled back, but with seven batsmen failing to register a run, Alkborough claimed victory.