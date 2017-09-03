Narrow defeat leaves Alford and District CC 16 points above drop zone

Lincs ECB Premier

Alford 1sts 159, Grimsby Town 162-9 - Grimsby won by one wicket.

Alford and District CC now sit 16 points above the drop zone following their narrow defeat at second-bottom Grimsby Town.

All the excitement of the day in the Lincs ECB Premier came from lower down the table with 10th playing 11th at Augusta Street in a game that see-sawed in both directions and produced one of the tightest results of the season.

Alford batted first and lost their top five batsmen to Hayden Tice for just 25 runs.

This became 71-9 but this brought George Gregory out to join Nick Bennett in a 20-over partnership that brought another 88 runs, Bennett hitting 70 off 55 balls before the innings ended on 159.

Alford fell short of their 50 overs, giving Grimsby extra time to score the runs.

But Grimsby’s batting record in previous weeks made 159 look a formidable target and on 92-6, victory was a long way off.

It was even further away at 119-8.

After 40 overs, Grimsby were 133-8, and when the ninth wicket fell on 138, Alford were within sight of victory.

But Ian Hallam had other ideas, digging to hit 41 and easing his side over the line in the 51st over.

Lincolnshire County League Third Division

Alford 107, Clee Town Laportes 67 - Alford won by 40 runs.

Justin Ford claimed five wickets for the loss of 20 runs as Alford Seconds beat Clee Town Laportes on Saturday.

The hosts were dismissed for 107, but restricted their guests’ scoring to claim victory.

Ben Irving (23), Jake Hamilton (22), Bradley McGilloway (14) and Douglas Porter-Robinson (12) helped Alford reach three figures.

In response, Clee’s Tom Morris (36) and Michael Barton (13) were the only batsmen to reach double figures.

Aaron Wilkinson (3-27), Harry Sanderson and Porter-Robinson also chipped in with the wickets.