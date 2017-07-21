New sports to try out this week

Lincolnshire’s popular annual weekend of sport and activity is retuning on Saturday and Sunday - in time for the start of the school holidays.

Leisure centres, clubs and organisations across the county will be opening their doors to encourage children of all ages and adults to come and have a go at something they love, or to try something new.

Among the venues taking part will be Magna Vitae’s Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth.

There you can find lots of free or low-cost activities across the weekend from 8am–4pm.

These will include badminton, swimming (lessons and pool inflatable), plus dodgeball and multi-skills.