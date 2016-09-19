Blend of youth and experience pays off

Louth Hockey Club’sLadies’ Second team beat local rivals Alford Seconds 5-0.

In an end-to-end encounter, the Louth team’s mixture of experience and up-and-coming stars paid off as they put some super play together.

In the first half they showed great defensive play in keeping Alford’s advances out, whilst the young set of forwards worked their attacking play out.

Despite this, Louth led 2-0 at the break.

Three more goals followed after the interval.