British Superbikes: Lough racer Hickman targeting Showdown spot

With extra points to win at Oulton Park, Louth racer Peter Hickman remains hopeful of promotion into the end-of-season showdown for the MCE British Superbike championship.

Hicky is just 12 points away from a place in the showdown which runs through Donington, Assen and the final round at Brands Hatch in October.

And three good results in roudn nine at the Cheshire circuit could be enough to make him one of the six riders going through to the battle for the championship.

In the last round at his local circuit of Cadwell Park, Hicky recorded seventh and fourth place finishes in the two Superbike races and is anticipating some more good results this weekend on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki.

“I enjoy riding at Oulton and I’m setting my sights on three strong results,” he said. “If I can get up into a podium position each time then that will strengthen my chance of a showdown place.

“The points are very close so it’s certainly not an impossible task for me.”

The weekend begins with two free practice sessions on Friday at 10.15am and 2.05pm followed by a third session on Saturday at 9.40am.

The three-stage qualifying laps take place at 12.20pm and this will set the starting grid for the first race which is due on track at 4pm.

On Sunday, there is a short warm up at midday ahead of the first 18-lap race at 1.35pm.

The third and final race is scheduled for 4.35pm.