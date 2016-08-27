County kings Kenwick Park Golf Club retain Bramley Trophy

Kenwick Park’s three-man scratch team retained the Lincolnshire County’s Bramley Trophy at Seacroft for the second consecutive year.

Playing against Carholme and Toft Golf Clubs, Kenwick played superbly well to win all six matches.

Mixed open winners Robert Wilson (left) and Rose Stevenson with Colin Burkitt EMN-160825-113157002

Ashton Turner won 5 and 3 and then 8 and 6, while Sam Done was even more emphatic, winning 9 and 7, then 10 and 9, and Lewis Hackett won 5 and 4, and then 1-up.

The competition started back in May and a special mention should go to both Lewis Campbell and Billy Wright, who more than played a part in helping the team reach the final.

* A good turnout of 54 players took part in an 18-medal competition on Seniors Championship Day.

Simon Hartley (3), was crowned champion and won Mary’s Trophy, donated by Mary Flockton, after a fine round of 74, five shots ahead of his nearest rival.

Kenwick Park's winnign team, from left, Ashton Turner, Lewis Hackett, Jim Lammin, president of the Lincolnshire Union of Golf Clubs, and Sam Done. EMN-160826-095816002

Steve Blackburn (12) came second with a gross 79 ahead of John Hood (5) who took the third spot with 81.

Steve won the nett competition with a very useful 67 to become the first recipient of the St Andrew’s Quaich, a trophy recently donated to the section by seniors’ stalwart, Paddy Shillington.

Gus Robertson, took the runners-up spot with 93-25=68 ahead of third-placed Jim Dindale (83-14=69).

Gus won the Neville Wiles Trophy for the best score by a person over 70, closely followed by Jim.

From left, lady captain Penny Buckley who finished second, Clabett Cup winner Freda Cooper and sponsor Julia Labett EMN-160826-095754002

* Swirling winds made play difficult at the annual Eric Sharp Pro-Am.

Dan Greenwood (Forest Pines) shot a great score of three-under-par 68, to retain the trophy for the second year.

Rachel Woodcock (Belton Park) was second with a round of 71, and James Wilkinson (Penrith Golf Centre), Darryl Frame (Immingham), Paul Streeter (Lincoln Golf Centre) and Stephen Bennett (Waltham Windmill) shared the third prize with 72.

James Beinlich (Sleaford) with Nigel Pru, Karl Kinsella, and Geoff Burnett, won the team competition with a score of 131.

From left,sponsor Bryan Huxford, Pro-am winner Dan Greenwood and Eric Sharp EMN-160826-095805002

James Wilkinson (Penrith Golf Centre) with Ron Irwin, Shaun Howsam and Lewis Hackett were second with 132 on countback from Nigel Pearce (Sleaford) with Doug Coote, Jack and Justin Arbon.

A big thank-you to competition sponsor Bryan Huxford.

* Roger Markham (19) had a good score of 38 points to win the Saturday stableford ahead of Chris Frampton (13) with 35.

Bernie Stafford (20) took third place with 34 on countback from Steve Ashby (6).

* A field of 30 men enjoyed the summer sunshine to play in the penultimate Tuesday night summer series nine-hole stableford.

A countback on 23 points was needed to declare Martin Laking (16) the winner from Kevin Cowdroy (20). James Ward (16) came third with 22.

* On a bright and sunny day, the ladies played an 18-hole stableford for the Clabett Cup.

Freda Cooper (18) scored an excellent 39 points to win from lady captain Penny Buckley (24) with 37. Ranka Cartledge (29) took third place with 36 on a countback from Julie Harvey (14).

In the non-grannies competition, the three winners of the silver, bronze and copper divisions were Sue Fisher (13) scoring 39, Bridget Hardaway (25) with 38 and Rose Stevenson (29) with 35.

Thanks to Julia Labett and Patsy Clark who provided the cup and sponsored the prizes.

* As well as organising the Kenwick Park Mixed Open, the home pairing of Rose Stevenson and Robert Wilson claimed victory with 46 points.

They claimed a narrow win on countback from Chris and Julie White (Belton Woods).

Jason and Tracy Wadrop, from Elsham, scored 45 to take third place on a countback from the home pairing of Rob Houlton and Sue Fisher as well as fifth-placed Kevin and Tracy Siddle (Spalding).

Mike Bartle (Elsham) won the men’s prize for nearest the pin at the eighth hole, and Wendy Beaumont (Kenwick Park) won the ladies’ prize at the 12th hole.

* A total of 25 pairs turned out to play a betterball stableford for the Brenda Blundell Trophies.

Sue Birkett (28) and Mabel Blackburn (20) played very well together, scoring 46 points to win on countback from lady vice-captain Andrea Smaggasgale (9) and Julia Labbett (17). Mary Osmond (32) and Jill Done (18) came third with 45.

The ladies thanked Brenda for sponsoring the competition and providing everyone with afternoon tea after play.