Equestrianism: Grimoldby rider crowned national champion

Grimoldby rider Liz Pears celebrated a class win at the National Club Horse Championships and came within a whisker of making it a famous double.

The championships took place at the National Agricultural and Exhibition Centre in Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire, where Liz lined up in the 1m and 90cm classes.

She clinched a well-deserved victory in the 1m competition aboard 12-year-old Statham Nautius, the only combination to go clear in the class. But she just missed out in the 90cm championship, and was pipped at the post by Suzannah Engelmann and her mount Lissin Rocket.

It was a poignant win for the Lincolnshire rider who only returned to riding two years ago after a decade away from the sport.

Liz, who trains riders at the Grange Livery in Grimoldby, said: “I really enjoyed jumping on the grass arena; it feels like you can go so much faster!

“I came across Statham Nautilus from a friend who was struggling a bit with him so I took him on as a project and he has really turned a corner.

“He is a great all-rounder; we do some eventing as well as show jumping and he loves to hack out.

“I have really enjoyed my time here at the championships; it is such a great atmosphere here with so many finals taking place and it’s a great venue.”