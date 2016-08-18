Golf: Kenwick Park pair toast national tournament win

Kenwick Park Golf Club members helped a Lincolnshire team claim a national England Golf competition.

Julia Sales and Tracey Stobart teamed up with Jim Lammin (Carholme) and Les Toyne (Woodhall Spa) at tournament for county presidents and secretaries at Frilford Heath GC in Oxfordshire.

From left, back - Rob Oliver, Paul McCooey, Jim Randall, front - Nick Cudmore and Michael Langford, Kenwick's PGA professional and director of golf EMN-160819-095336002

Julia, who is the ladies’ county president, and county chairman Tracey helped their team to a total of 81 points in the am-am competition to win on countback over teams from Leicestershire and Rutland, and Hertfordshire.

They snatched the win by virtue of their back nine of 42 points, with all four players contributing well to the total.

County president-elect Les said: “We were in danger of having some bad holes, but we holed some crucial putts and as a team gelled nicely.”