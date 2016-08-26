Home is where the heart is for Hickman

Peter Hickman is hoping home advantage pays off as he makes the short trip to Cadwell Park this weekend for round eight of the MCE British Superbike Championship.

The Louth rider lives within a stone’s throw of the track and is relishing the chance to shine in front of all his family, friends and fans as he attempts to score maximum points at the Wolds circuit.

Peter Hickman had to settle for two 11th-place finishes at Brands Hatch EMN-160808-095352002

His JG Speedfit Kawasaki Superbike team spent a couple of days at Cadwell recently to test the bikes and find a good set-up ahead of the races, and Hicky was happy with the results.

“I was at the track with my team JG Speedfit Kawasaki and things have gone really well,” said Hickman who earned his first BSB win at the Lincolnshire circuit two years ago.

“I recorded my personal best time for a test and was within a tenth of my overall personal best at Cadwell.

“I’m happy with the way it’s gone; we have tried lots of different things and figured out what does and doesn’t work so it’s all been pretty good.

“The weather has been kind to us and I’m really looking forward to the bank holiday weekend now to get some good racing in and hopefully end up with a couple of podiums.”

Hickman currently lies 10th in the overall rider standings after a disappointing run of results, but remains only 19 points off a coveted top six position.

The weekend begins on Saturday with free practice at 10.20am and 3pm.

On Sunday there is a further free practice session at 10.20am ahead of the three-stage qualifying session at 4.07pm.

Monday is race day and there is a short morning warm-up at 9.10am for last-minute checks on the bikes before they take to the grid for race one which is scheduled for 12.50pm and runs over 18 laps.

The second encounter is later in the day at 4.50pm.