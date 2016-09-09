Kenwick Park GC reach national Mail on Sunday quarter-finals

Kenwick Park Golf Club are into the last eight of the national Mail on Sunday competition after a close win at Hornsea last week.

Captain Steve Ashby chose Sam Done, Mick Upton, Lewis Hackett, Ashton Turner and Kieron Spencer Chaplin to represent the club in the away tie.

Seniors' captain Roger Culpin (left) with Cunnington Cup winner George Vernon EMN-160909-122559002

The fearless five won 3-2 to book their place in the quarter-finals where they have a home tie against Cleckheaton and District Golf Club.

* More than 50 seniors played in an individual stableford for the Cunnington Cup.

George Vernon (19) won with an excellent score of 39 points, three clear of Steve Langford (18) who took the runners-up spot on a countback from Karl Koslow (7).

* Steve Horner (21) scored a cracking 25 points to win the final round of the Summer Series nine-hole stableford event.

Gary Brown (28) came second with 22 ahead of Richard Bruntlett (19) in third with 21.

Matt Chandler topped the overall order of merit for this series, with Nigel Towse the runner-up and Andy Jaines third.

* Despite the rain, Sean Gower played well in the September medal to shoot 74-11=63.

His excellent score won Division One, and gave him the day’s best gross round to earn him a single-figure handicap of nine.

Sean Howsam scored 76-8=68 to take the runners-up spot, and Chris Parker (75-5=70) took third place on a countback from Ian Dickinson (8) and Harry Wood (6).

Neil Johnson topped Division Two with 83-14=69 ahead of Neil Milson (91-19=72). Martin Tubb scored 95-23=72 to take third place.

* Scoring was tight at the top for the Lady President’s Putter with three players scoring 36 points as Jenny Baxter (16) took the spoils on countback.

Julie Harvey (14) won the silver division with 36, a point ahead of Freda Cooper (17). Cheryl Gilliatt (22) came first in the bronze, scoring 36 to finish two better off than runner-up Sue Burkitt (28).

Karen Archer (29) won the copper division with 35, and Donna Wood (34) came second with 32.

Lady president Jeanette Stephenson provided afternoon tea after play.