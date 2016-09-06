Kenwick Park golf: Men’s champion Done sets course record

Sam Done shot a new course record of 67 on championship day to claim the Kenwick Park men’s title.

He finished five strokes clear of Lewis Campbell.

In the nett competition, Maxim Mower (13) scored a fantastic 64 in the morning, which included an eagle two at the ninth hole, to go on to win the Flockton Trophy by two shots from Sam.

Top five (gross scores): 1 Sam Done 67+70=137; 2 Lewis Campbell 75+69=144; 3 Billy Wright 76+74=150; 4 Lewis Hackett 77+77=144, 5 Carl Pickard 79+78=157; (nett scores): 1 Maxim Mower (13) 64+75=139; 2 Sam Done (-2) 69+72=141; 3 George Hexton (10) 74+69=143; 4 Lewis Campbell (0) 75+69=144, 5 Ben Darke (7) 71+74=145.

* The men played a medal for the Famous Grouse decanter which contains a special edition whisky presented to the club by Ian Flockton several years ago.

A lesson from head teaching professional Paul Spence paid off for Mike Walker who played his best round for quite some time to shoot a 79-15=64.

But any thoughts of winning the trophy were dashed by John Mountain who played even better, scoring 77-14=63.

Mark Ringland was third with 74-6=68 on a countback from George Hexton with 79-11=68, while Daniel Blythe (86-18=68) was fifth.

Sadly for John, the decanter will remain in the clubhouse unopened.

* The busy bank holiday weekend was rounded off by a mixed betterball competition.

Matt Powell and Julie Harvey played very well together to win with 43 points.

Rob and Annie Oliver were two points back and took second spot on a countback from men’s captain Graham Sykes and wife Sue. Alan and lady vice-captain Andrea Smaggasgale took the final fourth prize with 39.

* The ladies played a stableford and the sunshine brought out some very good scores.

Sandra Crow (12) continued her run of good form to win the silver division with 37 points ahead of Julia Sales (12) who scored 36.

Mabel Blackburn (21) won the bronze with 37 on a countback from lady captain Penny Buckley (24), and Sarah Durrant(33) won the copper with 30 from runner-up Jo Herring (31) with 28.