Kenwick Park golf: Nottm Forest star Duncan McKenzie helps charity day break records

Former Leeds, Chelsea, Everton and Nottingham Forest footballer Duncan McKenzie helped Kenwick Park Golf Club’s annual charity golf day break all records.

The 23rd Charity Golf Day raised a record-breaking £15,000 for local charities, helping a delighted organiser Steve Clarke to achieve his aim and take the total raised over the years to well over £100,000.

Kenwick Park charity golf day - organiser Steve Clarke (middle) with winners John Hood (left) and mens vice-captain John Teanby EMN-160109-114709002

The causes to benefit were Cat Zero, Grimsby Town Handicapped Supporters Club, Grimsby Women’s Aid, Andy’s (children’s section of St Andrew’s Hospice), the Louth branch of Parkinsons UK, Humberston Park School hydrotherapy pool, Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service and the North Sea Lions.

McKenzie helped his team to third place before keeping the audience entertained in the evening with tales from his professional football career.

He then conducted an auction of various lots such as use of a trio of vintage Mini Coopers for the weekend.

Steve said: “I just want to thank everyone, including all our generous sponsors, who have helped make this day such a success for local charities.”

Duncan McKenzie with one of the auction prizes - weekend use of these vintage Minis EMN-160109-115249002

A beat the pro competition at the par three 17th hole raised an extra £320 for charity.

Competitors paid £5 to try and get nearer the hole than plus-two golfer Sam Done, and out of 128 attempts, 22 people beat the pro.

Results: 1 The Vice Squad (John Teanby, John Hood, Steve Wood and Jim Dinsdale) 84pts ocb; 2 Paul Wiseman Electrical (Paul Wiseman, Carl Bristow, John Moody and Sean Gower); 3 Clive n Dunc (Clive and Carol James, Duncan McKenzie and Neil Pridgeon) 83 ocb; 4 Pill Poppers (Ron Irwin, Val Pattinson, Nathan Price and Wendy Green); 5 Four 4 Four (Paul Teanby, Paul Brown, Graham Evison and Jon Durrant) 82; 6 The Beverley Sisters (John Beverley, Jim Cane, Simon Hartley and Tom Gladwell) 81; 7 Birdies Babes (Birdie Dawson, Rachel Barton, Tim Bradshaw and Ed Walter) 80; 8 Martin Fisher Team (Martin Fisher, Iain Boyd, Nick Allard and Steve Kellett) 79; 9 Chalkeys Champions (John White, Bernie Stafford, Sam Atkin and Mike Johnson) 78pts; 10 D and S (Steve De Halle, Adam Wood, Dean Barley and Grant Pollock) 77.

Best ladies’ team (outside the top five): Lively Ladies (Julie Harvey, Lesley Burton, Wendy Craven and Cindy Ireland) 80pts.

Nearest-the-pin: Jim Cane, Paul Wiseman and Cindy Ireland (x2).

Nearest the line (6th hole): Lady captain Penny Buckley and Bobby Jones.