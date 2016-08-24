Kenwick Park golfer takes top individual honour at Home Internationals

Exciting Kenwick Park golfer Ashton Turner was in outstanding form as he served up a perfect winning record while on international duty.

Turner was named in an 11-man England squad for the Home Internationals at Nairn Golf Club against the leading male amateurs from Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

And the 20-year-old, currently 79th in the world amateur rankings, won all six of his matches to earn the Fairstone Player of the Tournament Trophy as the top points scorer among the 44 golfers on show.

But individual plaudits were not at the forefront of the Lincolnshire golfer’s mind as England narrowly lost out on the overall team prize to Ireland.

“It was a great week for me, but didn’t really feel like it at the time to be honest,” he said.

“All that mattered was the team winning. It wasn’t about me winning all points or no points as long as the team got the win, but we just couldn’t close it out at the end unfortunately.”

Opening against the hosts Scotland, Turner paired up with James Walker (The Oaks) and sealed a tight 1-hole win over Graeme Robertson and Euan McIntosh.

He then completed an impressive 5 and 3 win in the singles over Scott Sandy who was playing on his home course.

Following the eight-and-a-half to six-and-half victory, England then comfortrably beat Wales by 11-and-a-half points to three-and-a-half.

Turner was again paired with Walker and once more a tight finish ensued with the Englishmen sneaking a 1-up win over Owen Edwards and Josh Davies.

The Alford golfer maintained his top form to dispatch Euan Griffith in the singles, wrapping up a 3 and 2 win on the 16th green.

The result set up a decisive winner-takes-all match between the two unbeaten teams, England and Ireland.

Turner and Walker were once more taken to the wire in their foursomes match, edging a 1-hole win against Paul McBride and Conor Purcell as England took a narrow 3-2 lead after the foursomes.

The in-form Lincolnshire golfer was then sent out first in the singles and duly delivered the win, 3 and 2, against Stuart Grehan to complete a unblemished personal record.

But the Irish team fought back, winning six of the remaining nine singles to shade a thrilling match 8-7.

Turner added: “As you can imagine it was pretty gutting for me and the team after being so close, but looking back and reflecting it was a great week for me.

“I had some great matches and beat some tough opposition along the way.

“Hopefully I can carry this form on for the rest of the season as well.”

Turner has enjoyed a fine 2016 so far, beginning the year with two top 15 finishes on the Australian Tour, including ninth place at the Australian Amateur Championship.

His form helped earn a spot on the European team for the Sir Michael Bonnallack Trophy match with Asia where he took three points out of five to help his side to victory in Portugal.