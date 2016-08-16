Lincs ECB Premier: Louth CC denied by last-wicket stand

Nettleham’s last-wicket stand denied Louth First XI a welcome Lincs ECB Premier Division win on Saturday.

Keaton Critchell (101) and Richard Bell put on 112 for the third wicket, but fell in quick succession, as Louth collapsed to 200 all out, losing their final eight wickets for just 20 runs.

The Louth bowlers chipped away steadily as Nettleham replied with Tom Corden (3 for 26) doing the damage up top, supported by two wickets apiece from Critchell, Tom Ryder and Nic Keast.

Nettleham were on the brink at 157-9, but number three Rhett Bridgens remained unbeaten for 83, and number 11 Danny Lea survived 12 balls as the hosts hung on for a losing draw.

Louth are sixth and host third-placed Market Deeping on Saturday from noon.