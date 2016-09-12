Lincs ECB Premier: Louth CC secure mid-table finish

Louth CC First XI ended the Lincs ECB Premier season in seventh as the campaign ended with a third straight washout weekend.

Their comfortable mid-table position was confirmed when heavy rain saw their home match with Boston abandoned without a ball bowled.

The weather denied Louth, led by Andy Carrington, the chance to better last season’s fifth-place finish.

Of note, Graham West finished joint top of the wicket-keeping charts with 32 dismissals, tied with David Sargeant, of Market Deeping, and Lindum’s Richard Bishop.