Lincs ECB Premier: Louth CC secure mid-table finish

Louth CC First XI ended the Lincs ECB Premier season in seventh as the campaign ended with a third straight washout weekend.
Their comfortable mid-table position was confirmed when heavy rain saw their home match with Boston abandoned without a ball bowled.
The weather denied Louth, led by Andy Carrington, the chance to better last season’s fifth-place finish.
Of note, Graham West finished joint top of the wicket-keeping charts with 32 dismissals, tied with David Sargeant, of Market Deeping, and Lindum’s Richard Bishop.
