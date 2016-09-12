Louth bowls: Champions Yorkies enjoy title coronation

There was little to play for in the final round of Louth and Indoor Bowls Club’s Triples League fixtures, and a relaxed Yorkies team celebrated in their title in style.

The champions thumped second-bottom Hornets 28-3 in their final game.

There was a very slim chance of The Jays becoming runners-up if they had a big win over Wasps, and if Highgate Wanderers lost by an equally big score against Magpies.

The Jays did all they could by winning 24-5, but Magpies couldn’t help and lost a last-end decider, 14-12.

Result of the week was bottom team Lightning’s 18-6 win over Mudlarks which ended a 12-game losing streak.

* The top two places in the Thursday Evening Pairs are assured, but the final order will be decided by this week’s final round of games.

Barry Jordan and Barry Mountain top the table by a point from Neil and Debbie Castle who had a comfortable 30-8 win over Keith and Bobbi Mumby-Croft.

Both leading duos face tricky games in their final outing. The leaders play Tony Powell and Pat Morley, while the Castles are up against Gary Boswell and Vic Matthews who need a victory to maintain third place.

* The first Australian Pairs semi-final saw Tony Powell and Liz Draper beat Paul Hayman and Ian Bertram 13-7.

They now await the winners of the other semi due to be played this week.

* A group of young army cadets attended the club last Friday evening to try bowls for the first time.

They enjoyed themselves with a good few showing they could become good players.