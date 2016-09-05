Louth bowls: Yorkies crowned Summer League champions

Despite their 15-game winning run coming to an end, Yorkies were crowned Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s Summer Triples League champions.

They can still be caught points-wise but with their far superior shots difference it would take a massive defeat in their final game this week and two enormous victories by Highgate Wanderers to dislodge them.

The leaders enjoyed a thumping win over In A Minute in their first game, but were then edged 12-8 by in-form Wasps who had earlier beaten Busy Bs 16-6.

Now four points off the top, Highgate blew their chance of staying in touch when losing 18-8 to third-placed The Jays who are two further points back.

Magpies returned to form by beating Lightning 18-7 and then recovered from slow start against Hornets to win 24-14.

Magpies had trailed 7-1, but a six and seven in successive ends put them 14-7 ahead. Hornets closed to 13-15, but Magpies then grabbed a five and finished with four shots on the final end.

The battle remains for second spot with two points separating three teams. In A Minute overturned an early 8-3 deficit against Busy Bs to win 18-13, and Mudlarks ended a run of six defeats to beat Two Plus One 15-13.

A 16-8 loss to Dreamers means Lightning will finish bottom, while another Dreamers victory (14-6) condemned Hornets to a bottom two finish.

* A 30-9 victory over the Mumby-Crofts put Barry Mountain and Barry Jordan three points clear at the top of the Evening Pairs League with one game to play.

Second-placed Neil and Deb Castle weren’t in action and have two games remaining.

Keith Greenhill and Martin Oldfield moved into third place after beating Williams and Brennan 30-6, while Gary Boswell and Vic Matthews slipped to fourth after losing a tight game 13-12 to Brian Paffey and Linda Oldfield who grabbed two shots on the final end.

* Saturday’s open day attracted good interest and several people took out membership on the day while a few more said they would return for the next session this Sunday.