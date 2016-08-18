Louth Golf Club: Turner goes clear to take seniors’ trophy

On a cool and windy, but dry day, Louth Golf Club’s seniors section enjoyed a day out at Sleaford GC for their annual Les Atkinson Seniors Trophy event.

The golf course was in excellent condition, and after the post-competition meal, prizes were presented by seniors captain Terry Winter

Eric Turner lifted the trophy with an excellent score of 43 points, finishing four clear of runner-up Bob Conway.

Paul Haigh was a point back in third place with 38 points, finishing ahead of fourth-placed Fraser Graham (37pts).

Keith West pipped Don Potter to fifth position thanks to his superior back nine score of 20 after both scored 36 points.

On-course prizes went to Fraser Graham for nearest-the-pin on the 12th hole, and Dave Harness who finished within six inches of the 18th hole. Paul Haigh won the two’s prize.