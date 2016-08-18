Louth Golf Club: Turner goes clear to take seniors’ trophy

On a cool and windy, but dry day, Louth Golf Club’s seniors section enjoyed a day out at Sleaford GC for their annual Les Atkinson Seniors Trophy event.
The golf course was in excellent condition, and after the post-competition meal, prizes were presented by seniors captain Terry Winter
Eric Turner lifted the trophy with an excellent score of 43 points, finishing four clear of runner-up Bob Conway.
Paul Haigh was a point back in third place with 38 points, finishing ahead of fourth-placed Fraser Graham (37pts).
Keith West pipped Don Potter to fifth position thanks to his superior back nine score of 20 after both scored 36 points.
On-course prizes went to Fraser Graham for nearest-the-pin on the 12th hole, and Dave Harness who finished within six inches of the 18th hole. Paul Haigh won the two’s prize.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.