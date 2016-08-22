Louth golfers pay tribute to Marcus

A total of 116 members from both Kenwick Park and Louth played a medal from the white tees for the Marcus Brown Memorial Trophy and Gross Trophy.

Marcus was a talented golfer who had played at both clubs before he sadly died some years ago.

Kenwick’s Nick Dawson shot a round of 82-12=70 to take the beautiful silver trophy on a countback from Louth’s Paul Brown who also shot a 82-12=70.

Billy Wright, from Kenwick, played a fine round of 71-1=70 to take third place, and claim an unusual trophy for the best gross score.

Marcus hit a ball into the fork of a tree branch where it stayed for many years, until John King rescued it and turned it into a unique trophy. A countback on 71 was needed to separate two Louth players, with Graham Evison (9) taking fourth spot and Oliver Lea (4) being placed fifth. * The scoring was high among the 37 players making the most of the light evenings to play in round six of the Summer Series Tuesday night nine-hole stableford.

Club junior Maxim Mower (15) scored a great 25 points to win and reduce his handicap by two shots.

Ian Dickinson (9) took the runners-up spot with 23 on a countback from Dave Foxon (11). Freddie Fearn (17) scored 22 to finish fourth.

* Jenny Cutts invited all of Kenwick’s past lady captains to play in a stableford competition for the Past Captains Cup.

Heavy rain forced the competition to be reduced to nine holes, but undaunted by the weather, Val Pattinson (17) scored 21 points to win.

Last year’s lady captain Pam Westthorp was runner-up with 20.