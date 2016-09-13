Louth Taverners toast East Lindsey Cup final triumph

Imran Cheema’s six-wicket haul helped Louth CC Taverners sign off their 2016 season with silverware on Sunday.

The Taverners bowled out Tetford for just 43 in the final and then chased down the total with little trouble to lift the East Lindsey Cup.

Match-winner Imran Cheema took 6 for 17 in the final EMN-161209-180156002

League leaders Tetford won the toss and decided to have first bat on the London Road wicket.

It was an option Louth skipper Zubair Ahmed would have also taken on a beautiful sunny day and a perfect batting wicket prepared by the groundsman.

Cheema and Tom Ryder opened the bowling for the home side and Tetford started steadily, scoring 17 in the first five overs and negotiating some hostile, fast and swing bowling.

The first wicket then fell when Hughes was bowled by Cheema in his third over.

Cheema kept up the pressure, supported well by Ryder from the other end bowling with pace and swing.

The Tetford batsmen had no answer to Louth’s excellent bowling partnership and lost wickets regularly without finding ways to score as they were bowled out for a paltry 43 in 16 overs.

Cheema finished with excellent figures of 8-5-17-6, while Ryder finished with 3 for 22 from 7.2 overs.

Louth started the chase straightaway, knowing the small total can sometimes be tricky to chase.

Zeeshan Ahmed and Henry Tye, however, had other ideas as they both started aggressively, finding the boundary regularly and completing the required score in 4.2 overs.

Zeeshan ended unbeaten on 27 with six boundaries, while Tye finished 16 not out, all scored in boundaries.

The team then celebrated with a barbecue, hosted by Stu West and held in honour of Australian cricketer Keaton Critchell who flies back home next week after a successful season with the club and with hopes to return next year

The team also wishes to thank tea lady Ann Duell and sponsors Kenwick Park Estate.