Mablethorpe middle distance runner shines on national stage

Following in his athletic parents footsteps, Mablethorpe Running Club junior Archie Rainbow has excelled at national level.

The Northern Athletics Inter Counties attracted 100 of the most promising young athletes, aged 13 to 18, to the Costello Stadium, in Hull.

Archie finished a highly creditable seventh in the under 15s 800m in a time of 2min 12.50secs.

Just a week later he was back on the track at Middlesbrough Sports Village with another top field at the Northern Athletics U13, U15 and U17 Championships.

In this 800m Archie improved by three seconds to finish sixth in his age group in 2.09.36.

England Athletics held their combined track and field under 15s and under 17s championships in Bedford with 200 competitors across all age groups in numerous events.

Needless to say Archie was there for his third 800m track race of August and finished ninth in his heat in a time of 2.13.38.