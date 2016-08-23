Mablethorpe Running Club duo impress on their travels

Mablethorpe Running Club member Janine Stones combined her holiday in the Peak District with three tough five-mile terrain races and a parkrun.

She finished first vet 40 and fifth lady across the line at Stoney Middleton and was then second lady home at both Parwich and Belper.

Janine then took part in the Cheltenham Parkrun while passing through and was the second lady in 21min 14secs for 41st overall in field of 433 runners.

* Her clubmate Paula Downing was also in impressive form as she travelled to the Dearne Valley in South Yorkshire for the Manvers Dusk Till Dawn Run.

Runners complete as many 3.21-mile laps of Manvers Lake as possible between 6pm on Saturday and 6am the following morning. The course is flat but entirely off-road on footpaths.

Paula travelled there to clock 26.2 miles and chalk up her 66th marathon, but did better than that by running nine laps, or 28.9 miles.

A total of 167 runners took part with winner James Fletcher (Steel City Striders) running an astonishing 20 laps (64.2 miles).