Mablethorpe Running Club: Tough Ten and Draycote Water 10k

Sharon Wheatley-Margarson represented Mablethorpe Running Club at the Tough Ten which supports Caistor Lives.

The race started and finished in the village of Swallow, near Caistor, and is an endurance challenge around the scenic but brutal hills of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Sharon Wheatley-Margarson at the Tough Ten EMN-160909-125158002

Of the 160 finishers, Sharon was determined to improve on last year’s time and she achieved her goal. Despite heavy rain from miles five to 10, Sharon was 130th, recording her course best time of 1hr 32min 08secs.

The race was won by Caistor RC runner Nick Martin who finished in 54min 57secs.

* Draycote Water hosted a very popular mixed ability 10k which again sold out. Selina Elson and her son Harlan Woodland returned to their native Warwickshire to compete and of the 497 finishers, Harlan was 105th in 49min 20secs, while Selina finished 404th in 1hr 07min 17secs.