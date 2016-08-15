Racers honour David with thrilling meet

Some 100 drivers raced at Strubby to show their respect for David Hoyle, who lost his fight with cancer earlier this year.

Games and celebrations were held following the Saturday race meet, hosted by Woodthorpe Kart Club to celebrate Dave’s life and aid fundraising.

Alford's Jack Jones won the David Hoyle Memorial Trophy as driver of the day EMN-161208-114846002

First race out was Dave’s former class, the 250 Gearbox, where Downham Market’s Paul Gutteridge two heats and the final ahead of Barnsley’s Michael Holt.

In the five to seven-year-old Bambino’s class, Joe Lewis (York) took heat three and the final after Adam Boocock (Leeds) won the opening two.

The IAME Cadets class was close and after some thrilling overtakes, Lincoln racer Connor Taylor crossed the line first.

In Senior Open, Taylor Woodward, from Skegness, dominated the heats, but was pipped in the final by Josh Pennell (Grimsby).

The 250 Gearbox class enters the first corner EMN-161208-114831002

Lee Gadsby from St Neots, was never headed in the Aircooled F100 class despite challenges from Strubby’s own James Ashe.

Excellent Junior racing saw Starr Casey and Molly Dodd trade positions all day with Strubby’s William Ashe who asserted his authority to win the final.

Two very fast and determined Mini-Max drivers battled it out all day with Ely’s Jake Boydell pipping Scunthorpe’s Billy Draper.

The eight to 12-year-olds in Cadet Libra saw Jake Weston (Scunthorpe) and Harvey Riby dominate the heats, but Honda Drivers, J-J Cook (Barnsley), Jacob McLaren (Tyne and Wear) and Joe Harrison (Worksop) filled the podium.

Alford Grammar pupil Lucas Vaus dominated KZ125 after close battles which saw Dave Foster grab second in the final ahead of Cleethorpe’s Jeff Johnson.

Scunthorpe’s Jamie Draper enjoyed a clean sweep in the Rotax-Max 177 with Louth drivers Dan Ireland and Wayne Hutson just behind in second and third.

Some titanic battles in Max Lights saw Alford’s Jack Jones and Kurt Davies (Ingoldmells) trade places at almost every corner.

After being disqualified in heat three, Jones bounced back to win the final from Davies.

There was a different top three in each heat of the Honda Cadets with Joe Harrison taking a popular win in he final.

The David Hoyle Memorial Trophy was presented to Alford’s Jack Jones as driver of the day, and following a thrilling meeting, the club presented Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital with £2,600, with further collections and donations taking the total to £3,500.

* The next Strubby meeting will be the Woodthorpe GP on August 27 and 28. Spectators are welcome, and entry is free.

* The club are trying to raise funds to purchase replacements after thieves stole two quad bikes used by marshals.

Donations to https://crowdfunding.justgiving.com/woodthorpe-kart-club