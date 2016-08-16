Ryder brothers help Louth Taverners keep cup final bid alive

Louth Taverners travelled to Brocklesby Park for their penultimate cup game looking to keep their qualifying hopes alive.

Brocklesby won the toss and inserted Louth who opened with Saturday centurions Keaton Critchell and Reggie Koen.

After a quick start, Koen went for four and Critchell followed after making 31 from 20 balls (55-2).

Tom Law and Henry Tye started to build, but both went after a good start to leave Louth 86-4. Kully Bains and Tom Ryder batted with responsibility for a crucial partnership of 74 when Bains was out for a well-made 32.

Ryder continued his fine batting to complete his maiden 50 for Louth, hitting some beautiful cover drives to make a magnificent 64 when he was out trying to increase the run rate.

Skipper Zubair Ahmed looked to play out the full 40 overs with the tail-enders and made a responsible 22 when he was the last man out off the final ball as Louth posted a respectable score of 228 from their 40 overs.

Barton, Kirk and Renshaw took three wickets each for Brocklesby with Barton’s pace and swing particularly impressive to remove Critchell and Koen.

Brocklesby’s chase began badly when Ryder bowled Renshaw. Very disciplined bowling by Ryder (6-2-16-2) and the ever-reliable Khawar Naeem (8-4-16-2) kept the pressure on.

When Sam Ryder was brought into the attack, he followed where his elder brother Tom had left off with a good line and length, taking 2 for 20.

Henry Tye finished the innings with two wickets from seven deliveries as the hosts were bowled out for 127, Sindhu (32) and Silva (35) top scoring.

Louth host Cleethorpes in their final cup game on Sunday, August 28 and will hope to book their place in the final where they could face arch rivals Alford.

Thanks to sponsors Kenwick Park Estate.