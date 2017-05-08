Pitchers hits century but Taverners are downed

Louth travelled to Chichester Road to start their season in the East Lindsey League.

After winning the toss, Louth skipper Zubair Ahmed decided to bat first.

Their first wicket fell early when Amol was stumped with the score on five.

Imran Cheema started his innings in his usual aggressive mood, hitting his first scoring shot for a six.

He, along with Tom Law, started to build the innings until Law was bowled by Rogers with the score on 43.

Imran Cheema followed soon after when he was also bowled by Rogers with the score at 49.

A brief partnership between Russell Xander Pitchers (pictured) and Henry Tye took the score to 82 when Tye got caught at mid on, again Rogers taking the wicket.

A couple more wickets fell quickly with Louth struggling at 112-6 when skipper Ahmed walked in to partner Pitchers with 20 overs still left.

The pair knew that they have to work hard to survive an impressive bowling display from Cleethorpes, including their oversease International Sibanda bowling a good line and length and good pace.

The duo batted with caution and slowly started to build an impressive partnership which took Taverners’ final score to 218-6, with Pitchers making his first century for the club (106 not out), ably supported by the skipper Zubair (38 not out).

Cleethorpes started the chase badly with their opener going in the first over courtesy of hostile pace of Cheema and an excellent catch by keeper Abbie, with the score on zero.

Louth’s expectations of further success were thwarted by the counter attack of Sibanda, who made an impressive and quick 60 not out when he retired hurt.

Rollinson (82 not out) and Baker (56 not out) played impressively, hitting some delightful strokes to win the game for Cleethorpes comfortably with 10 overs to spare.

Louth travel to Alford on Sunday.