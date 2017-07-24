Rain washes away Louth CC chances

The weather was the winner on Saturday as late afternoon rain saw matches abandoned for all three Louth Cricket Club’s sides.

After a night of showers the bright morning sun had dried up the London Road pitch for the Second XI’s home match with Appleby Frodingham, but with more rain forecast, skipper Wright decided to field first after winning the toss.

Frodingham captain Simon Taylor was like a cat with nine lives in the early overs as he was dropped in the outfield several times.

He and fellow opener Simon Wild to put 53 runs in the scorebook in 12 overs before his luck finally ran out, holing out to Steve Wright in the deep off the bowling of Ford.

With young leg spinner Bailey Wright keeping it tight at the other end, the pressure built and Ford struck again two overs later with Wild caught behind by Henry Tye, and when Ford dismissed Frod veteran Paul Taylor lbw, the visitors were on the ropes at 64-3.

But Mick Bramley had other ideas, and with Louth again unable to hold their catches, he plundered runs with the remaining batsmen and moved the score along to 116-5 before Drew Simmonds held his nerve to catch Bramley off Marshall.

Bailey Wright continued his good season, bowling 15 overs straight through to finish with 2 for 38 as the Appleby tailed wagged and allowed them to reach 156-9 in their 45 overs.

With weather threatening, the Wolves sent out finishers Wayne Garlic and Reg Koen to give the innings rapid start, and they looked sublime, reaching 38 in just six overs before the rains washed out any chance of a quick win.

On Saturday, the Second XI travel to County league Division One leaders Cleethorpes.

Thanks to club sponsors Kenwick Park and matchball sponsors ColorGrafix of Louth.

* Louth Third XI hosted Scunthorpe at Legbourne on Saturday, having beaten Division Four leaders Cleethorpes in their last game.

Skipper Matt Leeming won the toss and elected to field, and with rain predicted later on, Louth knew they had to restrict Scunthorpe to a low score.

Scunthorpe openers Beeken and Foster started cautiously and scored 34 in 11 overs when Foster was caught on the boundary by Duell off the bowling of Adam Grist (7-1-24-1).

Young Ed King bowled with pace and aggression from the other end, conceding only 12 runs in his six-over spell.

Beeken and Parker started to attack the change bowlers and targetted young Toby Alexander, taking the score to 74.

Leeming brought on the experienced Mark Duell (8-3-9-1) and Zubair Ahmed who had immediate success in his first over to remove the dangerous Parker (23) courtesy of Ash Chapman’s good catch.

The visitors had few answers to Duell’s swing and Zubair’s spin and wickets fell regularly, with Zubair ripping through the middle and lower orders with an exceptional spell of 10-3-12-5.

He was helped by a stunning catch from Dean Wright, jumping high in the air to snatch a very difficult chance, as Scunthorpe collapsed from 73-1 to 98 all out in 39.3 overs, with Ed King finishing with 11.4-2-20-3.

Louth’s innings began badly with Dean out for two and Chapman for 0.

Mike Searle was the third batsman to be bowled by Patel who bowled good line and length and variations to leave the hosts struggling at 16-3.

Zubair joined Greg Smith and started to attack, knowing the rain was on the way, and took the score to 48 in 12 overs when Zubair, trying to push the rate, was caught behind for a quickfire 18.

Duell joined Smith, but with the score at 51-4 in 13 overs, the forecasted rain arrived and continued relentlessly.

Louth picked up 10 points from the abandoned game and travel to Brigg on Saturday.

Thanks to matchball sponsors Premier Paintworx.

* The rain spared the First XI from a likely defeat at Boston in the Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday.

On 76-2 at the Mayflower Ground, Boston were in a good position when the game was abandoned, having restricted Louth to 136-9.

At one stage, Louth were struggling on 49-5, but Seb Darke (38) and Paul Martin (30) added 54 and helped their side bat out the overs against some economical bowling.