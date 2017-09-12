Seconds beaten by the champs

Lincs ECB Premier

Woodhall Spa v Louth 1sts - match abandoned.

Louth CC Firsts saw their Lincs ECB Premier contest at Woodhall Spa fall foul of the rain.

Louth had dismissed the hosts for 180 with three balls remaining of their innings, but didn’t get the chance to bat before the heavens opened.

Xander Pitchers (4-39), Paul Martin (2-23), Arran Brindle (2-53), Thomas Cuthbert (1-20) and Andy carrington (1-43) took the wickets.

Lincolnshire County League

First Division

Louth 155, Outcasts 156-2 - Outcasts won by eight wickets.

Louth Seconds’ final game was going to be a tense affair with visiting side Outcasts still in the hunt for the league title.

Outcasts put Louth into bat, but their captain could have regretted his decision as Louth skipper Stewart West dispatched two crisp boundaries in his first over.

However, his departure in his second over redressed the balance.

Wayne Garlic joined Sam Marshall at the crease and survived some dropped catches as the home side pushed the score to 70 in the 13th over before keeper Coulman managed to snare Garlic (38) off Sharpe.

The next over saw Marshall (20) depart in the same manner to Singh.

Two further quick wickets saw the home side slump to 74 -5 by drinks.

Louth mounted a riposte as Reg Koen joined Harry Cearnes and the pair looked to be scoring freely.

The swashbuckling Koen smashed 38 from just 23 balls, with the pair adding 52 before Koen was caught on the rope at full stretch by Tait.

When Cearnes (20) was bowled a few overs later at 134-7 the home side again looked vulnerable.

As the tailenders searched for valuable runs, youngster Patrick Byrne played some wonderful shots but he ran out of support in the 43rd over as the Wolves’ innings ended on 155.

The visitors sensed that they would have to chase the total quickly.

Opening bowler Luke Ford had no luck in a superb spell of sharp seam, with the batsmen riding their luck and the ball not going to hand.

However, the home side could not contain the scoring at the other end as skipper West rotated his seamers.

Only the brief wicket of Bramhill with the score on 30 stemmed the flow of runs.

Scott Butterick joined Oliver Coulman at the crease and even the introduction of in-form leg spinner Bailey Wright could not make the breakthrough as both reached their half centuries.

The reintroduction of Ford finally broke the partnership as he dismissed Butterick for 61, caught by keeper Sam Marshall.

Within three more overs the visitors had chased down the target to be crowned Lincolnshire First Division champions, Coulman finishing unbeaten on 75.