SLBL: Round-up

This week’s South Lincs and Border League news, by Ann Boulton...

Connor Gillett and Kurt Colyn were the early century makers in the new South Lincolnshire & Border League season.

Colyn hit 110 for Sleaford 2nd against Bourne 2nd, while Gillett went one better with 111 for Market Deeping 2nd at Woodhall Spa.

Sleaford made the day’s highest score of 296, with Adam Binns taking seven of the wickets, before bowling Bourne out for 126.

Deeping ended their innings on 217 for three only to see Woodhall claim victory with 218 for three.

Skegness got their first SLBL game off to a good start with a seven wicket win over Boston 2nd, Alistair Ainsworth hitting 65 for the seasiders and Spalding overcame newly promoted Freiston by six wickets.

Grantham 2nd could only manage 131 but Stamford Town fared even worse, succumbing for just 92.

In Division One, Baston got off to a flying start with a 10 wicket win over Skegness 2nd but newcomers Claypole found the going tough against Welby Cavaliers who won by eight wickets.

Long Sutton defeated Billingborough 2nd by a similar margin and Belton Park were all out for 101, chasing Moulton Harrox; 169 for six.

In a high scoring game in Division Two, Grantham 4th made 241 for five, Jaden Fell hitting 56 and Joe Starbuck 59, only to see Graves Park knock off the required runs for the loss of one wicket, Mitch Griffiths unbeaten on 96.

Premier Division: Boston 2nd 134, Skegness 136-3 (Ainsworth 65); Sleaford 2nd 296 (Colyn 110, Binns 7-74), Bourne 2nd 126; Grantham 2nd 131, Stamford 92; Freiston 149, Spalding 2nd 153-4; Market Deeping 2nd 217-3 (C. Gillett 111), Woodhall Spa 2nd 218-3;

Division One: Moulton Harrox 169-6, Belton Park 101; Billingborough 2nd 62 (Stanway 5-23), Long Sutton 63-2; Claypole 118 (King 51), Welby Cavaliers 119-2 (Matta 51); Skegness 2nd 116, Baston 117-0;

Division Two: Grantham 4th 241-5 (J Fell 56, Starbuck 59). Graves Park 242-1 (Griffiths 96no).