Sports day for new field

Have your say

Theddlethorpe Academy pupils enjoyed their first-ever sports day on their new school field.

Children aged four to 11 competed for their house teams – Dolphins, Seals and Turtles – in events which included an obstacle course, sack race, egg and spoon race, long jump, and also the sprint.

The team races concluded with the whole school participating in a relay race.

The overall winners were the Seals House Grou led by captain McKenzie Henderson.

The day concluded with a toddler race for the pupils to race alongside their siblings.