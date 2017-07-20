Sports day for new field

Theddlethorpe Academy pupils enjoyed their first-ever sports day on their new school field.
Children aged four to 11 competed for their house teams – Dolphins, Seals and Turtles – in events which included an obstacle course, sack race, egg and spoon race, long jump, and also the sprint.
The team races concluded with the whole school participating in a relay race.
The overall winners were the Seals House Grou led by captain McKenzie Henderson.
The day concluded with a toddler race for the pupils to race alongside their siblings.
