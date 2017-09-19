Success for King Edward VI teams

Students from King Edward VI Grammar School have achieved some fantastic sporting results in different disciplines throughout the past school year.

The boys’ Y9 rugby team were the county sevens Plate champions, while the Y8 and Y10 girls were county champions.

In netball the Y7 and Y8 teams won the Coastal and Wolds Superzones.

The Y9 girls were being Superzone finalists.

Tennis aces from Y7/8 A and B teams are currently unbeaten, having won Divisions One and Two, with ther Y 9/10 teams winning Division Two, the B team also currently unbeaten.

The Y7/8 girls and Y9/10 boys were regional finalists.

The girls’ rounders’ Y7 and Y10 teams both reached the final of their Superzone sections with the Y8 side yet to play their Superzone final.

The boys’ cricket Y9 side are County Cup semi-finalists in the ongoing competition.

The Y7 boys’ football side were Coastal and Wolds League winners, County Cup semi-finalists and Futsal Regional finalists.

The Y8 side were National Cup semi-finalists and the Y10s were Coastal and Wolds League winners and reached the last 16 of the National Cup.

The Y11s were Coastal and Wolds League winners, County Cup semi-finalists and National Cup quarter-finalists.

The school had cross country Superzone winners from Y7-11, with individual titles going to Ben Grist, Maddie Cartwright (both Y7), Jayden Daniels (Y8/9) and Devon Low (Y10/11).

At the National Schools Cross Country Cup, the team which reached the inter boys regional qualifiers included Lloyd Buck, Jayden Daniels, Jevon George-Jones, Caleb Stephenson, Kieron Byrne, Bradley Pinder and Joe Vickers.

The Y7 athletics side were Super zone champions, with individual county champions being Devon Low (800m), Scott Smith (long jump, triple jump), Charlotte Davies (800m), Dan Jewell (400m), Lily Mae-Gibbons (high jump).

Maxwell Clynes was a 100m silver medallist, with bronzes going to Archie Broughton (400m), Harry Warrendar (100m) and Courtney Clare (javelin).

The girls’ futsal Y7s were Coastal and Wolds Superzone champions.

Te girls’ hockey team from Y7/8 were Superzone finalists.

The Y9/10 team were the Superzone plate champions.