Taverners dominate end-of-season awards

Louth Taverners scooped multiple awards at the East Lindsey Cricket League’s presentation night.

The accolades collected highlighted a successful year under the leadership of Zubair Ahmed, in which the club won the Division One Cup.

But there were more trophies to arrive on the night itself.

Khawar Naeem won the Best Bowler title while Imran Cheema scooped a treble - the League Player of the Year award, the Gold Award for Bowling and Gold Award for Batting.

Youngster Bailey Wright also collected a trophy.

Naeem scooped his Best Bowler trophy after claiming 23 wickets, at an economy of 2.06 and a strike rate of 12.78.

Cheema won the Gold Award for Batting thanks to a highest score of 125 against Cleethorpes.

This total arrived from 69 balls and included 14 fours and eight sixes.

He also won the Gold Award for Bowling, with best figures of 8-5-17-6 against Tetford.

It’s no surprise that Cheema was also named as the league’s top player.

The Young Player of the Year award went to Louth’s Wright.

The 14-year-old is a good prospect for future of the club.

He is a good middle order batsman and very good leg spinner.

Louth Taverners hope to continue their winning streak in 2017 with few good players coming into the ranks.