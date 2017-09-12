Taverners make it a hat-trick of T20 titles

Louth Taverners have recorded their third consecutive East Lindsey Cricket League T20 title.

They travelled to Alford on a cloudy and drizzly Sunday afternoon, where the semis and final were to be staged.

After Alford beat Grimoldby, Louth set about attempting to edge past South Bank.

Skipper Zubair Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat but things didn’t go to plan as both Taverners openers were out early.

Imran Cheema played his aggressive game, hitting three sixes in three balls to take the score past 50.

Cheema was caught on the boundary on 30.

Dean Wright (14) played cautiously but wickets fell as Louth were all out for 94 in the 19th over.

An excellent spell of fast bowling from Reggie Koen (3-1-8-0) saw early success as Louth brought their spinners out early, having immediate success as they restricted Southbank to 37-4 in 10 overs.

Louth kept the pressure on with Cheema (4-0-13-2), Ahmed (4-0-19-2) and Waheed (4-1-5-2) aided by excellent fielding, restricting South Bank to 76 runs.

The final saw Alford put Louth into bat.

Louth’s openers started cautiously before trying to push the scoring rate.

Cheema hit two boundries before he was run out for 10.

Sam Jones (52 not out) helped Louth to 60-3 at the halfway stage, with Luke Johnson (23) helping the side to 137-6.

Alford started the chase but Louth claimed early wickets, Koen executing a run out and taking two wickets.

Spinner Waheed took another wicket to keep pressure on Alford, who were 52-4 at 10 overs.

Vikas Sharma bowled a good spell of medium pace swing to take two crucial wickets (4-0-21-2) and Bailey Wright kept the Alford batsman in check with his brilliant leg spin bowling, rewarded with another wicket.

A smart stumping by young Freddie Taylor added to Alford’s frustration as they ended on 108-6 - ensuring Ahmed’s side retained their title.